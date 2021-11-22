One man was injured and another man died in a Seattle shooting Sunday evening, according to a blotter post by Seattle police.
Police said they responded around 10 p.m. to reports of shots fired at Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and Rainier Avenue South and found two people with serious injuries.
Officers and medics with the Seattle Fire Department attempted lifesaving measures, but one man died at the scene. The other man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the tip line at 206-233-5000.
No other information was immediately available early Monday.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.