BERLIN (AP) — A person drove a car into pedestrians in a popular Berlin shopping district on Wednesday, killing at at least one person and injuring eight others, rescue services said.
Berlin fire service spokesman Stefan Salzwedel, who provided the casualty figures to The Associated Press, wasn't immediately able to provide further information on the victims.
Berlin police spokesman Martin Dams said the crash happened near the Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital.
He said the suspected driver of the vehicle was detained. It was unclear whether the crash was the result of an accident or whether the driver had intentionally driven into the crowd, Dams said.
It happened next to the Breitscheidplatz square, where an extremist carried out a vehicle attack on a Christmas market in 2016, resulting in 13 deaths.
Large numbers of rescue vehicles and first responders were at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.