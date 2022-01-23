A 27-year-old man was killed and three others were seriously injured in a Tacoma-area shooting Saturday night.
The gunfire came from a four-plex apartment building near the intersection of Golden Given Road East and 76th Street Court East, in the unincorporated area of Midland, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. The department received several calls of shots fired at 11:19 p.m.
Deputies found two men with serious gunshot wounds, ages 29 and 23, at the apartment complex.
A few minutes after they were called to the scene, someone called Tacoma police to report a homicide at the intersection of East 38th Street and East I Street, about three miles north of the apartment complex, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The caller reported his family member, a 27-year old man, had been shot and killed. Police found another injured man, a 38-year-old, with the body.
Investigators determined that some of the victims from the shooting drove away from the apartment complex, a sheriff’s social media post said.
Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting. No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.
