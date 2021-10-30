SAN DIEGO (AP) — One person died and another 13 people were pulled from the Pacific Ocean after a large group attempted to cross the U.S.-Mexico border by swimming around a barrier in San Diego, government officials said.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Saturday that U.S. Border Patrol agents were notified just after 11:30 p.m. Friday of approximately 70 people trying to swim from Tijuana into the U.S. at Border Field State Park.
Responding agents found an unresponsive woman believed to be from the group and attempted CPR, officials said. She was declared dead at about 12:30 a.m. The woman was not immediately identified.
Border Patrol said agents took 36 adult Mexican nationals into custody, including 13 people who were pulled from the water by the U.S. Coast Guard. All were taken to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing.
Multiple agencies continued to search the area, including the San Diego Fire Department and California State Parks. No injuries were reported by officials.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s office of professional responsibility was investigating.
