Arriving in Walla Walla before his freshman season at UCLA in 2014, Sean Bouchard collected 39 hits, including three home runs and six doubles, in 35 games.
A ninth-round selection by the Rockies in 2017, Bouchard played 27 games for Colorado in 2022, hitting .297 with three home runs.
Shining as a September call-up, Bouchard might have played a role on this year's Rockies team, but he's been sidelined by biceps surgery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.