SAN DIEGO (AP) — Navy SEALs described their platoon leader, retired Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, as “evil,” “toxic” and “perfectly OK with killing anybody that was moving,” in video footage of interviews obtained by The New York Times.
Gallagher’s war crimes case earlier this year gained national attention after President Donald Trump intervened on his behalf despite strong objections from Pentagon leaders who said the president’s move could damage the integrity of the military judicial system. The case also led to the Navy secretary’s firing.
Gallagher who was accused of battlefield misconduct in Iraq. The footage published Friday shows members of Gallagher’s SEAL Team 7 Alpha Platoon speaking to agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service about his conduct in sometimes emotional interviews.
They described how their chief seemed to love killing, how he targeted women and children and boasted that “burqas were flying.” They have never spoken publicly about the case, which has divided the elite fighting force known for its secrecy.
“The guy is freaking evil,” Special Operator 1st Class Craig Miller says about Gallagher in one interview.
“The guy was toxic,” Special Operator 1st Class Joshua Virens, a sniper, says in another.
Special Operator 1st Class Corey Scott, a medic in the platoon, says, “You could tell he was perfectly OK with killing anybody that was moving.”
Gallagher was charged with murder in the death of a wounded captive in Iraq, posing with the body in photos and shooting civilians.
A jury of combat veterans acquitted him of all charges except one count for posing with a human casualty.
Trump ordered the Navy to allow Gallagher to retire as a SEAL with his full rank intact. That led to the firing of Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer over his handling of the matter.