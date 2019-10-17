In College Place Public Schools, both Davis Elementary and Sager Middle schools don’t allow the use of cellphones and require them to be off from the start of the school day until the end, unless students are given permission to use them by school staff for an emergency or educational purposes, Superintendent James Fry said.
Walla Walla Public Schools has similar policies. In elementary schools, communication between students and parents must go through school personnel, and cellphones have to be off and in backpacks.
Teachers can grant exceptions when cellphone use contributes to education, according to policy.
At the middle school level, cellphones have to be out of sight during classes, but teachers can decide to allow phone use for education or emergencies.