In trying to get my head around the culture in which Jesus lived, I am thinking of the Ukranian people. It probably is very similar. We’ve been living with awareness of violence there for four months.
What is almost impossible to comprehend is the duration of the Roman Empire, which lasted for centuries. It enveloped the entire Mediterranean world. The Roman army was enormous. Each village under Rome’s rule had experienced the murder by crucifixion of community members. Rome crucified hundreds and thousands of those they conquered. They saw to it that crucifixions took place about once a week in the many towns and villages throughout the empire so that no one in that society was without the experience of losing friends and family members to this vicious practice.
The story of the crucifixion Jesus was familiar to those who followed him and those who did not. Roman citizens generally were not tortured, but no legal protections applied to conquered people. Trauma was endemic to all Roman citizens except the highest-ranking elites.
Hal Taussig, one of the authors of “After Jesus Before Christianity,” spoke in a church in South Carolina recently to stress the widespread violence of the world of Jesus and his followers and all the people around them at the time.
During that presentation, what really got my attention was the comment of a woman in the audience that Roman rule must have been a lot like the experience of slavery in the South before the Civil War. Later in the day, while I still had that comment in mind, I watched “Nightjohn,” a film based on the young adult book by Gary Paulsen.
John is a Black man who had escaped slavery by fleeing to the North. He returns of his own volition to teach other slaves to read and write. His new master buys him at a bargain rate because awful scars on his back tell of his being whipped. While the new master is not a particularly cruel person, he nevertheless he has the power of life and death over people he owns.
“Nightjohn” shows how this group of enslaved people worked to support and care for each other. We are reminded that enslaved people could not marry or have families apart from the power of their owners. The slave owner promises not to sell a young child away from her mother. Then he does not hesitate to sell the mother away from her child. Rome regularly transported newly enslaved peoples to other parts of the empires.
All the time I was watching I felt in my gut, “This is how it was for the early followers of Jesus. This is how Romans treated all those they had conquered.”
From now on I will not be able to casually read stories of Roman military officers requesting the presence of Jesus, or Peter or any Jew to do their bidding. They responded with alacrity. Now it is clear why. There are many stories concerning taxes. The cruelty of taxation included the rights of tax collectors to take additional sums for themselves. We remember the story of Zaccheus.
I believe we must remember this history as we read the Bible or we will distort everything we think and say about Jesus, his disciples, his followers and reasons for his attractiveness to people.
While I appreciate the pervasiveness of Roman violence throughout the New Testament, I am also thankful to know the number of ways in which groups of followers of Jesus gathered to withstand Rome and to support each other because right now the Church is going through huge changes and will probably not continue in the form we’ve grown used to. However, Jesus said to Peter, the rock, “Upon this rock, I will build my church” (Matt. 16:18). While Protestants and Catholics disagree on the exact meaning, Jesus claims ownership.
My seminary professors sought to convey that the Bible is a never-ending source of information, inspiration, insight and guidance. I conclude they were right. I hope all Bible readers feel the same
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.