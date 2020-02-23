Part 13
From the Washington Statesman, 22 Feb. 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Stock in the Mountains — About two weeks since, most of the stock that had survived the winter up to that time, was driven into the foothills of the mountains, where they are subsisting chiefly upon grass and we learn are doing well.
“It is a fact peculiar to this country, that the snow disappears from the mountains a long time before it leaves the valley.”
“Valentines — Over a hundred billet-deaux [billet-doux, or love letters] passed through this office on the 14th. ... Cupid’s arrows flew about town at a rightful rate, and the post-master hasn’t had so busy a day for two months.”
“County Road — We have seen a petition, numerously signed, praying the County Commissioners for the location of a county road from this place to Wallula. The petition sets forth that such a road is much needed and would be of great public utility.”
“Lieut. Mullan’s Expedition — Advices from Lieut. Mullan, received by express from his camp, dated January 25th, report all well; working every day, grading, bridging, &c.” (The Mullan Road was the first wagon road from the Northern Rockies to the Inland Northwest.)
“Wood Thief — There is a celebrated wood-thief living not far from this office, whom we would caution against further thefts of this kind, or he will receive a visit from an officer.”