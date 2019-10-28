EUGENE, Ore. — Despite a 4-month-old city ordinance, Eugene restaurants still are adjusting to asking questions like, “Do you need a straw?” or “Would you like a fork?” when providing customers single-use items. Questions like those are required by the city code before a customer is offered certain items with their drink or meal.
A city ordinance that went into effect June 17 says that retail food and drink establishments must ask and a customer must reply with consent to the items for them to be provided. Reusable items are not included in the ordinance, and it applies to all single-use straws, utensils, stirrers and condiment packets, no matter what material they’re made of.
Though it’s been active for four months, there’s still confusion about the ordinance’s specifics. A manager at Toxic Wings’ Valley River Center location was unaware the ordinance wasn’t limited to plastic, and staff at a nearby Burrito Boy thought it included lids.
Despite allowing four months to learn and adjust, the city’s waste prevention office is being understanding. This week, it’s sending out a letter to affected businesses recapping the rule. The letter begins, “As you may know ... .” But city waste prevention analyst Anna Reid said she expects mixed reactions.
“We’re still in that awareness phase,” Reid said. “Hopefully for a lot of people, it’s just a reminder. Hopefully they already were aware and it might clear up some confusion,” Reid said. Confusion is mainly around what’s included in the ordinance, and that it’s a restriction, not a ban, on single-use items, according to Reid.
“I hear that word, and it’s not a ban. We’re just trying to add that intentionality,” she explained.
She said her goal with the letter is to educate and provide resources for business owners and staff. The letter will also direct people to a website with a printable sign for businesses, more information and contact info for Reid. So far, she hasn’t gotten many comments or queries, supportive or otherwise, estimating about one comment every couple of weeks after an initial bump when it was first announced.
Meanwhile, the city is not actively enforcing this ordinance. “We’re complaint-driven. And so we’re not visiting restaurants to see if we ‘got ‘em,’ to see if they have things set out,” Reid said. The city office of code compliance has received one complaint related to the ordinance, and a fine was not issued, in line with the policy to provide a written warning on the first offense, according to Reid.
A visit to locally owned businesses confirmed that while most are aware of the ordinance, not all are clear on the specifics and some have not yet come into compliance.
Valley River Center’s food court showed a range of situations. Bobahead Tea is now keeping straws behind the counter and staff has gotten used to asking customers if they want one. The irony is that a straw is necessary to drink bubble tea, explained employee Micah Fuller.
But Fuller said he’s starting to see one to two customers a week bringing their own. Bobahead sells stainless steel straws that are wide enough to accommodate boba, or tapioca pearls, and just like their plastic counterparts, have a pointed tip to pierce the plastic seal that’s put on the cup before serving.
“I personally am all for the ban,” said Veronica Rodriguez, 22, a mall employee and customer at Bobahead who was getting tea and a straw to go. “Steel straws are way more handy.” She explained that she’s sad about the state of the oceans and thinks about sea turtles every time she uses straws.
“A lot of people are apathetic to helping the environment. It’s definitely possible, it just takes effort,” she said.
Straws also were behind the counter but plastic utensils were within reach next door at Toxic Wings and Fries, where manager Ian Adair said he was aware of the ordinance but that the business’s three locations were “still adjusting.”