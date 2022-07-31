Elote, or Mexican street corn
Chef Robin Leventhal, Wine Country Culinary Institute
Yield: 4-8 servings. Time: 15 minutes
4 ears sweet corn
½ cup mayonnaise
6 ounces cotija cheese, crumbled
1 teaspoon chili powder, optional
1 teaspoon toasted ground cumin (not traditional)
2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
Cook corn any way you prefer. My favorite way is to husk the ears and roast them over a grill or open flame until the kernels start to pop. This adds a smokiness to the flavor and adds depth that boiling or steaming with husks on lacks.
Let ears cool just enough so you can handle them. While corn is cooling, prepare the cheese mixture: Crumble the cotija cheese in a small bowl.
Add chopped cilantro to the cheese and mix in the chili powder.
Place the crumbled cheese mixture in a low dish, a plate works great.
Cut or break ears of corn in half or even thirds to create smaller portions.
With a pastry brush or soft spatula, smear mayonnaise all over the corn, then roll in cheese mixture to coat kernels. Repeat until all corn is coated, placing on a serving vessel as you go. Serve immediately or within 20 minutes.
Tips, variations
Replace chili powder with Spanish smoked paprika for a less traditional but more nuanced flavor profile
Add toasted cumin: While this is not traditional, it is a step I never skip! Mix toasted cumin into the cotija cheese along with the chili powder and cilantro before rolling your corn into the cheese mixture.
Turn this into an elote salad for a hassle-free side dish and upscale take on street corn.
Salad Steps: Once your corn is cooked, take it off the cob and chill it quickly by spreading in a thin layer and refrigerate for 10 minutes.
I like to add a little lime juice into the mayo and a touch of water to thin it out along with the cumin, chili powder and even a touch of fresh minced garlic and sprinkle of kosher salt then mix into the corn kernels and mix well.
Next toss in the chopped cilantro and garnish with crumbled cotija, sprinkle with chili powder and a few cilantro leaves for a next-level corn salad. The best part is that this can all be done ahead of time and chilled. Hello summer barbecue favorite new side dish!
