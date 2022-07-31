Crostini with Grilled Sweet Onions
and Blue Cheese
Chef Andrae Bopp, AK’s Mercado
Yield: 12 servings. Time: 45 minutes (5 active)
2 large Walla Walla or sweet onions, each cut into 4 wedges (root end left intact)
2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons aged sherry vinegar, divided
4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon fine sea salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
10 ounces blue cheese, softened (about 2½ cups)
1 baguette, sliced and grilled or toasted
¼ cup honey
½ cup toasted pine nuts
Fresh thyme leaves, for garnish
Place onion wedges, cut sides up, on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle evenly with 2 tablespoons vinegar and oil; sprinkle evenly with salt and pepper.
Preheat a gas grill to medium (350°F to 400°F) on one side, or push hot coals to one side of a charcoal grill. Place onion wedges, cut sides up, on oiled grates over unlit side of grill. Grill, covered, 20 minutes.
Turn onions onto one cut side; grill, covered, until grill marks form, about 10 minutes. Turn onions onto remaining cut side; grill, covered, until tender, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat.
Let onions cool slightly; discard any outer charred pieces. Finely chop 2 onion wedges; stir together with softened blue cheese in a medium bowl until combined.
Cut remaining onion wedges lengthwise into thinner wedges, and separate into petals. Spread blue cheese mixture evenly over baguette slices; top with onion petals.
Whisk together honey and remaining 2 teaspoons vinegar; drizzle over crostini. Sprinkle with pine nuts; garnish with thyme leaves.
Originally published in Food & Wine magazine, republished by permission of Chef Bopp.
