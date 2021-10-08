What specific issue, or issues, do you hope to address if elected?
Specific issues for which I plan to advocate in City Council include the development of additional and preservation of existing affordable housing. Reignite our local economy and support local enterprises through access to capital, training, resources and marketplaces. Develop the framework for an urban renewal initiative that addresses housing and small business enterprises. Develop a strategy and build a plan for long-term smart and sustainable growth. Enhance our public spaces, parks and plazas and create additional open spaces and conservation easements. Support diverse engagement opportunities for our youth. Support and enhance public safety service initiatives. Develop the blueprint to preserve the small-town architectural character of Walla Walla historic neighborhoods. Develop a wide-ranging sustainability action plan. Promote neighborhood needs assessments to inform the city comprehensive plan.
How do you feel that your previous experience has prepared you for the position you are running for?
Experience is vital for this job. My previous experience as Mayor Pro-Tem in Lafayette, Colorado, and my extensive community service work with nonprofit community organizations have enabled me to develop the knowledge and sensibility to assess community needs and establish collaborative relationships. It gives me the discipline to see the big picture, focus on the core issues, think strategically and prioritize problem solving. My professional experience working in many cities in the European Union, Asia Pacific and Latin America enables me to develop trusting relationships, respect for different cultures, and leverage diplomacy to advocate for new ideas and proposals. My experience as a native Spanish language speaker and my multicultural experience help me communicate and build trusting relationships across various segments of our community.
Housing in Walla Walla isn’t affordable for many. What concrete policy decisions would you support to increase affordability?
The current housing challenge in our city is exacerbated by the lack of housing of the size and price point most needed by small families, young people, elders, single parents and workers. We can initially rectify the housing stock gap for studio, one and two bedroom dwellings to address the immediate need.
There are two additional factors that are important in the short term. One is to effectively protect the affordable housing units that already exist. This includes revisions to the comprehensive plan to protect manufactured home parks, detached small dwellings and other available affordable options. The second is to apply innovative urban planning to identify infill areas within the urban growth boundaries to develop higher-density affordable housing integrated within neighborhood-scale mixed-use developments.
You are running to represent the entirety of the city of Walla Walla, as opposed to one of the city's wards. What qualities help to define the city as a whole, and how would you work to preserve and/or improve upon those qualities?
We price our small-town character, livability and quality of life. We are blessed with institutions of higher education that enrich our cultural experience. Our community is diverse, comprised of people of many backgrounds, cultures and life experiences who contribute their social richness to our community fabric. We need to promote intercultural events to learn and interact among our diverse population and help demystify the perceived cultural differences and establish common experiences. Producing local forums and town halls on problem-solving and community-building is a valuable exercise, as is the education of our young people on collaborative problem solving. Promoting a culture of inclusion in city public events will also help set the tone of our interactions and provide access and exposure for our diverse communities.
How would you work to bridge the political divide that exists not just across the country, but within the city of Walla Walla as well?
Building a strong, resilient and livable community requires for all of us to work together. As a leader and community member, I promote an environment of collaboration, reaching out and building bridges among residents, private sector, government and non-profit organizations that serve our valley. Throughout my public service work, I have developed a reputation for bringing together different perspectives and including a diverse set of voices who can contribute their ideas, insights and solutions to community needs, such as economic development, affordable housing, youth programming, recreation and other topics that bring people together to focus on common goals. I believe that, if we focus on the local challenges we need to resolve, we will be able to work together, united by a common mission.
