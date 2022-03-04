Before going off the gold standard in 1971 the only times the U.S. had problems with inflation was due to two world wars?
During the depressions in 1920 and the 1930s the problem was deflation.
Wars cause inflation.
The Fed Funds rate is effectively zero and the inflation is already 7.5%.
The Federal Reserve hasn’t hiked interest rates because they know our financial system has systemic risks and that higher interest rates could cause another financial crisis.
The Fed is expected to finally start to hike on March 16.
If you want to harm the U.S. all anyone needed to do was start a war, which would cause more inflation. The Fed can’t deal with the inflation we already have.
Hopefully, the Fed’s massive money printing binge won’t cause problems for the dollar (M2 money supply is $22 trillion).
Labor shortages and increasing raw material costs will continue to add more inflationary pressure. Crude oil is up 70% in just three months.
The U.S. is using financial warfare (sanctions) against Putin.
Putin is also using financial warfare to intensify our inflation problem necessitating higher and higher interest rates and possibly triggering another financial crisis worse than that of 2008.
Richard Strozinsky
Walla Walla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.