Into the romantic world of idealistic painter Pavaradossi and his sensuous lover Tosca, comes the fatal malevolence of Baron Scarpia, the chief of police. Elena Stikina, Bryan Hymel and Alexey Markov bring to life one of the best loved operas in the Royal Opera repertory: Puccini’s “Tosca.” From the demonic famous chords heard at the onset to the violent twist of the opera’s shocking ending, the tension never lets up. Love and evil come – thrillingly – face to face in Jonathan Kent’s intense production.
Save Feb. 9, for “Tosca,” this Live Cinema series presented at 6 p.m. at the Gesa Power House Theatre. Filmed during a live event, the Live Cinema Series broadcasts offer audiences an equivalent to the best seat in the house, with incredibly detailed close-ups of the performers. The Live Cinema Series is supported by Shakespeare Walla Walla.
This screening has a runtime of three hours and 15 minutes, including an onscreen introduction and two intermissions. The opera is performed in Italian with English subtitles. Beer, wine, popcorn and snacks will be available for purchase and may be taken into the theater.
The Gesa Power House Theatre is at 111 N. 6th Ave. in Walla Walla.
Reserved seating tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are available online at phtww.org or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.
Additional precautions, such as required mask use, will be observed based on the latest guidance from state and county health departments.
The Live Cinema Series continues on Wednesday evening with the following works:
- “Romeo and Juliet,” ballet, on March 9.
- “Anything Goes,” musical theater, on March 27
- “Rigoletto,” opera, on April 13
- “La Traviata,” opera, on May 11
- “Swan Lake,” ballet, on July 13
