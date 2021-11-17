The Board of Directors of the Walla Walla River Irrigation District will hold their monthly Board meeting on Thursday, November 18, 2021. The Board will meet in Executive Session under ORS 192.660 2(a) for employee performance evaluations and contract negotiations, beginning at 10:30 AM. The regular session is open to the public and begins at 11:00 AM. Please contact the District Manager at 541-938-0144 for call-in information no later than 8:00 AM the day of the meeting. (Pub. Nov. 17, 2021)
