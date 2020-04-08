The Board of Directors of the Walla Walla River Irrigation District will hold their monthly Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, April 9, 2020 via teleconference. The teleconference will begin at 11:00 AM and is open to the public. Call in information can be obtained by contacting the District office at 541-938-0144 any time before 9:00 AM the day of the meeting. (Pub. April 8, 2020)

Tags