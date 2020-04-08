The Board of Directors of the Walla Walla River Irrigation District will hold their monthly Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, April 9, 2020 via teleconference. The teleconference will begin at 11:00 AM and is open to the public. Call in information can be obtained by contacting the District office at 541-938-0144 any time before 9:00 AM the day of the meeting. (Pub. April 8, 2020)
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Eight people living in Walla Walla have now tested positive for COVID-19… Click or tap here to read more
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Port of Walla Walla commissioners approved a rent-relief policy today to… Click or tap here to read more
Jed Maynes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
-
- 1 min to read
The demand for elastic used in making face masks is so great, it seems a… Click or tap here to read more
Annie Charnley Eveland
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
-
- 1 min to read
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Art has become the escape mechanism of choice for many c… Click or tap here to read more
- Updated
- 1 min to read
To address the line of cars at the Sudbury Landfill on Wednesdays and th… Click or tap here to read more
Chloe LeValley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.