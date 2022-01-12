The Board of Directors of the Walla Walla River Irrigation District will hold their annual meeting, via teleconference, on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM. The meeting is open to the public. For call in information, please contact the District office no later than 5PM the day before the meeting. (Pub. Jan. 12, 2022)
