The Board of Directors of the Walla Walla River will hold their monthly Board meeting on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The Board will convene in Executive Session at 10:30 AM under ORS 192.660 2(a) for labor negotiations. Regular Session will convene at 11:00 AM. Interested parties can obtain call-in information for the meeting by contacting the District Office no later than 9:00 AM the day of the meeting. (Pub. Dec. 8, 2021)

