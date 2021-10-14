Whitman Mission NHS Water System, ID NP980M located in Walla Walla County are required to monitor our drinking water for specific contaminants on a regular basis. Results of regular monitoring are an indicator of whether or not our drinking water meets health standards. During 2020 we did not monitor or test for nitrate, and therefore cannot be sure of the quality of our drinking water during that time. At this time: No action is required by the users. Our routine nitrate sample required for 2021 has been collected. Samples will be collected in the future as required. For more information, please contact Merton Heidenrich at (509) 522-6360 ext.2056 or at 328 Whitman Mission Road, Walla Walla Wa.

