Whitman Mission NHS Water System, ID NP980M located in Walla Walla County are required to monitor our drinking water for specific contaminants on a regular basis. Results of regular monitoring are an indicator of whether or not our drinking water meets health standards. During 2020 we did not monitor or test for nitrate, and therefore cannot be sure of the quality of our drinking water during that time. At this time: No action is required by the users. Our routine nitrate sample required for 2021 has been collected. Samples will be collected in the future as required. For more information, please contact Merton Heidenrich at (509) 522-6360 ext.2056 or at 328 Whitman Mission Road, Walla Walla Wa.
This notice is sent to you by NP 980M Water System on 10/7/2021
541-861-9637 (Pub. Oct. 7 & 14, 2021
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.