Whitman Mission NHS Water System, ID NP980M, ubicado en el condado de Walla Walla, debe monitorear nuestra agua potable en busca de contaminantes específicos de manera regular. Los resultados del monitoreo regular son un indicador de si nuestra agua potable cumple o no con los estándares de salud. Durante 2020 no monitoreamos ni analizamos los nitratos y, por lo tanto, no podemos estar seguros de la calidad de nuestra agua potable durante ese tiempo. En este momento: los usuarios no requieren ninguna acción. Se ha recolectado nuestra muestra de nitrato de rutina requerida para 2021. Las muestras se recolectarán en el futuro según sea necesario. Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Merton Heidenrich al (509) 522-6360 ext.2056 o al 328 Whitman Mission Road, Walla Walla Wa. Este aviso se lo envía NP 980M Water System el 7/10/2021. 541-861-9637 (Publicación 7 y 14 de octubre de 2021
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.