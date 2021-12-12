Whitman Mission National Historic Site contains an incoming loan, consisting of an ox-yoke pin, within the park’s museum collection. This pin was found on mission grounds in 1874 and brought to the park by Mrs. A.E. Page in 1953. The park hereby wishes to return this item to the rightful owner or gain proper title. If a written assertion of title is not presented by the owner to the Whitman Mission National Historic Site within ninety days from the date of the second published notice, the property shall be deemed abandoned or donated and shall become the property of Whitman Mission National Historic Site. (Pub. Dec. 5 & 12, 2021)
