Water Use Efficiency Public Meeting
The City of College Place will hold a public forum to present proposed Water Use Efficiency (WUE) Goals, as well as other information regarding plans to reduce water consumption over the next 20 years.
The WUE Rules, established by Washington State, require water purveyors such as the City of College Place to set goals that are measurable and have a set timeframe. College Place is proposing to adopt the following goals for the water system planning cycle through 2040:
• Maintain the distribution system leakage (DSL) 3-year rolling
average at 5 percent or less.
• Reduce the average daily demand per capita by 3 percent by 2040.
For reference, the City’s previous WUE goals were to maintain DSL at 3 percent or less, reduce water consumption per capita by 3 percent between 2012 and 2033, and replace large service meters greater than 1½ inches in diameter. All large service meters have been replaced, and water consumption per capita has decreased by approximately 9 percent since 2012. The City’s DSL has ranged between 2.5 percent and 5.7 percent on an annual basis over the past 7 years, with a 3-year rolling average at or below 5.0 percent throughout the same time period. The City’s previous DSL-related goal is recommended to be revised to provide an allowance for minor inconsistencies between customer and supply meter readings in a given year. The proposed DSL-related goal of maintaining the DSL 3-year rolling average at 5 percent or less is significantly below the Washington State Department of Health goal of 10 percent.
To achieve these WUE goals, the City has chosen to implement a total of 11 WUE measures, which exceeds the Washington State Department of Health requirement of 6 WUE measures based on the number of service connections in the City’s water system. The selected WUE measures include continuing to require low flow plumbing fixtures in new construction, the use or automated irrigation systems and xeriscaping at some City parks, using reclaimed water for irrigation of a tree farm adjacent to the City’s wastewater treatment facility, and showing consumption history charts and information for all customer bills.
Additional information is available on the City’s website at http://www.cpwa.us/departments/public_works/water.php
The WUE public forum will be held via Zoom on June 28th from 2:00 to 3:00 to consider the draft WUE Goals and any comments received.
Public comments may be provided via email no later than 2:00 PM on June 28, by emailing Mr. Paul Hartwig, Public Works Director, at PHartwig@cpwa.us. Public comments may also be provided between 2:00 PM and 3:00 PM on June 28th within the virtual meeting held at https://zoom.us/j/96352625169 or you may view it on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbx3qrqzLDL_05NusReSl-g/featured or you may listen by using the following number 1-669-900-9128 ID# 963 5262 5169.
All comments received will be reviewed by the City and will be included as a part of the public record that is forwarded to the College Place City Council for consideration prior to potentially adopting the WUE Goals at a future City Council meeting. (Pub. June 13, 2021)