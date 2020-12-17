STATE OF WASHINGTON
DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY
UNION GAP, WASHINGTON
NOTICE OF APPLICATIONS FOR CHANGES TO WATER RIGHT CERTIFICATES
G3-21037C, G3-21038C,
G3-21936C, G3-24791C,
G3-28146C, G3-28683C.
TAKE NOTICE:
That the Department of Ecology of Union Gap, Washington, on December 1, 2020, under application nos. CG3-21037C@3, CG3-21038C@3, CG3-21936C@3, CG3-24791C@3, CG3-28146C@3 and CG3-28683C@3 proposes to temporarily change the purpose of use from irrigation to instream flow and mitigation for new out of stream use and change the places of use from Sections 2, 11, and 14 of T. 7 N, R. 31 E.W.M. and Section 18 of T. 7 N., R. 32 E.W.M. to the Columbia River from approximate River Mile 324 to approximate River Mile 309 in the amount of 7,879 gallons per minute 4,170 acre-feet each year.
That the sources of the six certificates are located within Sections 11 and 14, Township 7 N., R. 31 E.W.M., Walla Walla County, Washington.
Protests or objections to approval of these applications must include a detailed statement of the basis for objections. All letters of protest will become public record. Cash shall not be accepted. Fees must be paid by check or money order and are nonrefundable. Protests must be accompanied by a $50 recording fee payable to the Department of Ecology, Cashiering Unit, PO Box 47611, Olympia WA 98504-7611, within 30 days from: December 17, 2020. (Pub. Dec. 10 & 17, 2020)