BEFORE THE WALLA WALLA COUNTY
WATER CONSERVANCY BOARD
WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON
Notice of Application to Change the Place of Use, Change a Point of Withdrawal and Add Irrigated Acres under Ground Water Certificate Nos. G3-22847C(A) and G3-29161(A)
TAKE NOTICE: That on December 2, 2020 VFO Walla Walla, LLC of Mill Valley, California filed application numbers WALL-20-07 and WALL-20-08 with the Walla Walla County Water Conservancy Board to change the place of use, change (correct) a point of withdrawal, and add irrigated acres under Ground Water Cert. Nos. G3-22847C(A) and G3-29161(A).
That Cert. No. G3-22847C(A), under priority date of March 26, 1974, authorizes withdrawal of water from (4) wells in the amount of 1,220 gallons per minute, 1,279.63 acre-feet per year, for the irrigation of 384.6 acres. That Cert. No. G3-29161(A), under priority date of March 6, 1992, authorizes withdrawal of water from the same (4) wells in the amount of 1,064 gallons per minute (add.), 1,279.63 acre-feet per year (non-add.), for the irrigation of 384.6 acres (non-add.)
That the four authorized points of withdrawal for both rights are located within (1) the SE¼SE¼ and (3) NW¼NE¼ BOTH WITHIN Sec. 25, T7N., R32 EWM, and (2) and (4), BOTH WITHIN the SW¼NW¼ of Sec. 30, T7N., R.33 EWM. The applicant proposes to change (correct) the location of Well (1) to the SW¼SW¼ of Sec. 30, T7N., R33 EWM.
That the authorized place of use for both rights is within Secs. 19, 30 and 31 in T7N, R33EWM and Secs. 24 & 25 in T7N, R. 32 EWM. That the applicant proposes to irrigate up to 1,260 acres within Secs. 17-20 and 28-33 in T7N, R33 EWM, and Secs. 13, 24 and 25 in T7N, R32 EWM. (specific legal descriptions are available from the Board upon request).
Any protests or objections to the approval of this application may be filed with the Department of Ecology and must include a detailed statement of the basis for objections; protests must be accompanied by a fifty dollar ($50) recording fee and filed with the Cashiering Section, State of Washington, Department of Ecology, PO Box 47611, Olympia, WA 98504-7611 within thirty (30) days from December 14, 2020.
Any interested party may submit comments, objections, and other information to the Water Board regarding this application. The comments and information may be submitted in writing or verbally at any public meeting of the board held to discuss or decide on the application. This application will be on the board agenda during its regular meetings to be held on the first Wednesday of each month until completion of application. Additionally, the Water Board may receive written comments or information provided within thirty (30) days from the last date of publication of this notice, said written comments or information to be provided to: Walla Walla County Water Conservancy Board, attention Alan Kottwitz, P.O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Note: This notice does not constitute notice of a meeting for the purposes of the Open Public Meetings Act, RCW 42.30. (Pub. Dec. 7 & 14, 2020)