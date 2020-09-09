Washington State Department of Commerce
CR-102 and Public Hearing Announcement
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the WA State Department of Commerce, State Energy Office, has filed a CR-102 and will hold a public hearing on proposed rules for RCW 19.27A.210. The proposed rules establish an energy performance standard for commercial buildings larger than 50,000 square feet. The hearing will occur on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at 8:30 A.M. Additional information is available at https://www.commerce.wa.gov/growing-the-economy/energy/buildings/.
Please RSVP at buildings@commerce.wa.gov. (Pub. Sept. 09, 2020)