The State of Washington Department of Transportation is acquiring property and/or property rights for the US 12 Nine-Mile Hill to Frenchtown Vicinity Phase 7 project. Negotiations to acquire the property described below have reached an impasse; therefore the State is preparing to submit to the Attorney General’s Office a request for acquisition of this property and/or property rights through a condemnation action. This is done to assure that the rights of the individual property owner and the right of all the taxpayers of the state are equally protected.
The final action meeting at which the State as condemnor will decide whether to authorize the condemnation of the property will take place October 29, 2019 at 4:30 p.m., at 2809 Rudkin Road, Union Gap, Washington in the office of the Regional Administrator. The property owner may provide information prior to the meeting for the State to consider at this meeting. Information may be submitted in writing to the State of Washington Department of Transportation, Attn: Yvette Lujan, Acquisition Supervisor, 2809 Rudkin Road, Union Gap, Washington, 98903, or by phone at 509-577-1663 prior to the meeting.
Property Owner: VFO Walla Walla, LLC
Property Address: NKA, Touchet, WA 99360
Tax Parcel Nos.: Ptns. 330730-110001, 330729-210002, 330729-110001, 330728-210004; 330728-110001, 330722-310003, 330722-210002, 330721-110001, 330720-410001, 330720-110002, 330717-410003, 330733-320018, 330733-220003, 330732-130004, 320713-110001, 330717-210002, 330718-110001, 330721-420002, 330733-330031, 320724-110001, 330720-210002, 330719-310001, 330717-110001, 330718-210002, 330719-110004, 330720-310004, 330720-230001, 330719-130001, 330719-410003, 320725-110001, 330731-210002, 330730-210002, 330732-120003
Brief Legal Description: FEE AND ACCESS-Ptns. Sects. 28, 29 & 30, T.7 N., R.33E. W.M., Walla Walla Co., WA; ACCESS ONLY-Ptns. Sects. 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32 & 33, T.7 N., R.33E., W.M., AND Ptns. Sects. 13, 24, 25 & 36, T.7 N., R.32 E., W.M Walla Walla Co., WA
