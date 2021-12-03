WALLA WALLA SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 140
NOTICE OF SALE OF SURPLUS: 75 X 100 BIGTOP STRUCTURE
The Walla Walla School District No. 140 gives notice of sale of a 75ft x 100ft canvas BigTop structure declared surplus by the School District. The surplus property is available for purchase by any public school district or approved private school in Washington State and the general public.
If interested, you can contact the School District Facilities Department at 509-527-3018 or log onto the School District website at https://www.wwps.org/bond/contractors-and-vendors for a copy of the instructions to bidders and the bid form. The structure will be sold “AS-IS” and needs to be disassembled and removed by the successful bidder as specified in the instructions to bidders. A non-mandatory showing for interested bidders will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 4:00p.m. on site. Written sealed bids will be accepted through 4:00 p.m. P.S.T. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the District Office, located at 364 S. Park Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362. (Pub. Nov. 29 & Dec. 3, 2021)
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.