WALLA WALLA SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 140

NOTICE OF SALE OF SURPLUS: 75 X 100 BIGTOP STRUCTURE

The Walla Walla School District No. 140 gives notice of sale of a 75ft x 100ft canvas BigTop structure declared surplus by the School District. The surplus property is available for purchase by any public school district or approved private school in Washington State and the general public.

If interested, you can contact the School District Facilities Department at 509-527-3018 or log onto the School District website at https://www.wwps.org/bond/contractors-and-vendors for a copy of the instructions to bidders and the bid form. The structure will be sold “AS-IS” and needs to be disassembled and removed by the successful bidder as specified in the instructions to bidders. A non-mandatory showing for interested bidders will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 4:00p.m. on site. Written sealed bids will be accepted through 4:00 p.m. P.S.T. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the District Office, located at 364 S. Park Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362. (Pub. Nov. 29 & Dec. 3, 2021)

Tags

Load comments