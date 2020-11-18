The Board of Directors of the Walla Walla River Irrigation District will hold their monthly Board meeting on Thursday, November 19, 2020 via teleconference. The Board will meet in Executive Session at 10:30 AM, under ORS 192.660 2(a) to conduct employee performance evaluations. The Board will convene it’s regular meeting at 11:00 AM. This meeting is open to the public. Interested parties should contact the District office no later than 9:00 AM on Thursday, November 19, 2020 for call-in information. (Pub. Nov. 18, 2020)