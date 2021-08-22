The Board of Directors of the Walla Walla River Irrigation District will hold a Board work session on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 12:00 PM. Topics to discuss include increased expenses in the District and adjusting the annual irrigation assessments to address the increased expenses. Also, the Board will be working on a job description for the Field Supervisor position. The meeting is open to the public. Call-in information for the meeting can be obtained by contacting the District office at 541-938-0144, no later than 9:00 AM the day of the meeting. (Pub. Aug. 22, 2021)