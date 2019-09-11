The Board of Directors of the Walla Walla River Irrigation District will hold their monthly Board meeting on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the District office located at 323 Evans Street, Milton-Freewater, Oregon. The meeting is open to the public. (Pub. Sept. 11, 2019)
