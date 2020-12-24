The Walla Walla Police
Department, in accordance with RCW 63.32.020, hereby announces the sale of numerous items of abandoned, forfeited and unclaimed property in the Hands of City Police. These items include bicycles, sporting goods, tools, jewelry, electronics, and a variety of general consumer goods.
Said items shall be sold via
INTERNET SALE at the following website: www.propertyroom.com
The headquarters for PROPERTYROOM.COM is located at 26421 Crown Valley Parkway, Suite 200, Mission Viejo, California 92691.
This is an on-going sale and will be conducted until all surrendered items have been sold. The sale will commence on or about January 01, 2021, and will end on or about June 30, 2021.
For information, please visit the website for a complete listing of available items, or contact the Walla Walla Police Department Property section at 527-4434.
Scott Bieber, Chief of Police
(Pub. Dec. 24, 2020)