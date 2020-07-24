Invitation to Bid:
Walla Walla Public Schools, Jackson Contractor Group, and Architects West, are pleased to offer you the opportunity to propose upon WALLA WALLA HIGH SCHOOL RENOVATION PROJECT, BID PACKAGE 3 – MAIN RENOVATIONS. Bids will be accepted for the following bid package items:
ITEM # DESCRIPTION
3.1A Interior Final Clean
3.2A Hazardous Materials Abatement
3.2B *Selective Demolition
3.3A *Building Concrete Foundations
3.3B Polished Concrete Finishing
3.4A Masonry
3.5A Structural Steel Framing (Supply)
3.5B * Structural Steel Framing (Erection)
3.6A *Rough Carpentry
3.6B *Plastic Paneling
3.7A Air Barrier and Building Envelope Testing
3.7B *Cold Fluid-Applied Waterproofing (Damproofing)
3.7C Thermal Insulation
3.7D Fluid Applied Membrane Air Barriers
3.7E Roofing & Metal Flashings
3.7F Formed Metal Wall Panels
3.7G *Fiber-Cement Siding
3.7H *Roof Accessories
3.7I *Expansion Control
3.8A *Doors/Frames/Hardware
3.8B Overhead Doors
3.8C Storefronts/Aluminum Windows/Glazing
3.8D *Structured-Polycarbonate-Panel Assemblies
3.9A *Metal Stud Framing
3.9B Gypsum Board
3.9C Ceramic Tiling
3.9D Acoustical Panel Ceilings
3.9E *Stage Flooring
3.9F Flooring
3.9G Painting
3.10A *Division 10 Specialties
3.10B Folding Panel Partitions
3.10C *Metal Lockers
3.11A Food Service Equipment
3.11B Projection Screens
3.11C Theatrical Rigging Systems and Controls
3.11D Portable Theatrical Lighting Equipment
3.11E Portable Theatrical Seating and Risers
3.12A Roller Window Shades
3.12B Casework/Finish Carpentry/Countertops
3.13A *Metal Building Systems
3.21A Fire Protection
3.22A Plumbing & Mechanical Piping
3.23A HVAC & Controls
3.26A Electrical
3.27A Communications
3.28A Safety & Security
3.31A Earthwork/Utilities
3.32A Chain Link Fences & Gates
3.32B Landscaping
3.32C Asphalt Paving
3.32D Site Improvements/Furnishings
3.32E Site Concrete
*Indicates GC/CM may be submitting a bid proposal on the specified bid package
BID DATE AND TIME OF August 5 AT 2:00PM PST IS FIRM.
Sealed bids are to be delivered by hand or postal mail to:
Walla Walla Public Schools, 364 South Park Street
Walla Walla, WA 99362
Bids received after this time will not be considered. Sealed bids will be opened and publicly read at 3:00 p.m. PST on August 5th, 2020 via ZOOM meeting only:
Meeting ID: 926 9440 5730 Phone: 1 253 215 8782
PRE-BID CONFERENCE DATE AND TIMES ARE FIRM.
MEP-F, Demo & Abatment trades : 7/22/20 @ 10:00 AM (PST)
Landscape/Site trades: 7/23/2020 @ 10 AM (PST)
All other trades: 7/24/2020 @ 10 AM (PST)
NON-Mandatory, but highly encouraged to attend. Please park in the high school parking lot on the North East corner of campus along Fern Ave and Abbott street. We will meet in the South West corner of this parking lot at the corner of the Academic Building (Building #5). Social distancing and COVID-related health guidelines will be followed.
The Contract Documents may be viewed at the following locations no later than 7/13/2020:
Abadan Regional Plan Center
Daily Journal of Commerce Plan Center, Seattle
Spokane Regional Plan Center
Tri-City Construction Council
Walla Walla Valley Plan Center
Architects West Electronic Plan Room URL:
Procore Via Jackson Contractor Group, Inc. (509) 524-8585
Bids are to be delivered in a sealed envelope utilizing bid form provided via postal mail, or hand delivered. No Bidder may withdraw their Bid for at least sixty (60) days after the scheduled time for receipt of bids, except as noted in the instructions to bidders. The owner and construction manager reserve the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive any formality or technicality submitted and to accept the proposal which best serves the interests of the Owner.
Bidders whose base bid amount will equal or exceed $300,000 per bid item scope will be required to furnish a bid bond (bid security or cashier’s check made payable to GC/CM) in the amount of 10% of the base bid for each bid package. Additionally, all Subcontractors who are awarded a contract over $300,000 shall provide a Performance & Payment bond from a qualified and acceptable surety for their contract amount.
Each bidder is required to have a valid State of Washington Contractor’s Registration/license in the proper classification. The Contractor shall comply with all fair labor practices, must meet the requirements of the State Statutes and must pay the prevailing rate of wages to workers performing labor in accordance with the Specifications and other contract documents.
Questions regarding this Invitation to Bid should be directed to Rylan Oakland, Jackson Contractor Group, Inc. (509) 524-8585.
