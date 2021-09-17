Walla Walla Foundry, Grant Griffen, 405 Woodland Ave Walla Walla, WA 99362-1655, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.
The proposed project, Walla Walla Foundry, is located at 405 Woodland Ave in Walla Walla in Walla Walla county.
This project involves 8.22 acres of soil disturbance for Commercial construction activities.
(List all named and un-named surface waterbodies, or ground water if Applicable). Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.
Comments can be submitted to:
ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or ATTN: Water Quality Program,
Construction Stormwater, Washington State Department of Ecology
P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696 (Pub. Sept. 10 & 17, 2021)
