Walla Walla County / Department of Public Works
Notice to Consultants / Right of Way Services
The Walla Walla County Department of Public Works solicits interest from consultants who wish to be evaluated and considered to provide Right of Way Services. Agreements will be for two (2) years in duration with the option for Walla Walla County to extend agreements for additional time if necessary. Agreements shall be project specific.
Project Description:
Walla Walla County intends to select a Right of Way consultant and negotiate an agreement for Right of Way services for public works projects. The Consultants will be evaluated, ranked and selected from the respondents to this notice. The firm performing real estate services must have a strong ability to provide complete real estate services beginning at the scoping and conceptual levels, to appraisals, through negotiations up to submissions on the final documentation. The professional capabilities of consultants must include Professional Registration or Licensure in the State of Washington, where appropriate, and a demonstrable expertise in the specialized areas necessary to accomplish the services required.
Project List:
• Dell Sharpe Bridge
• Lower Waitsburg Road
• Fishhook Park Road
• Wallula Avenue
• Seven Mile Bridge
Consultant scope of work may include, but not be limited to the following:
• Right of Way Funding Estimates
• Appraisal Services
• Appraisal Reviews
• Administrative Offer Summaries (AOS)
• Legal Description Preparation
• Property Transfer Documents Preparation
• Relocation Plan
Evaluation and Selection:
The selection of consultants for on-call services will be made from a list of qualified consultants responding to this Request For Qualifications (RFQ.) All firms responding will be evaluated and ranked based on the criteria listed below. The top ranked firms may either be “short-listed” for interviews, or the consultant may be selected directly from the written submittals.
There is no minimum amount of work guaranteed. Individual tasks will be negotiated as stand-alone assignments terminating when the task budget is exhausted, or the task time frame has expired.
Evaluation Criteria:
Pursuant to County, State, and Federal regulations, a qualifications-based selection process will be used to select a consultant. The following information and criteria will be used to evaluate and rank responses:
Qualifications and Experience of Right of Way Services
• Qualification and experience (address experience in each of services listed under project description.)
• Personnel included on the WSDOT Approved Appraisers list
• Availability of qualified personnel
• Quality control systems and procedures
• Past performance records of Right of Way Services with other Public Agencies
• Past performance acquiring Right of Way for Federal and State
funded projects.
• References
Qualifications and Experience of the Individuals assigned as County’s Main Representative(s)
• Qualifications and experience
• Demonstrated environment for good communication
• Quality control procedures
Location considerations and how it impacts maintaining
effective communication between the County and Consultant
• Location of the team and proximity of key personnel
• Approach to maintaining good communication
Scheduling
• Willingness to meet time and budget requirements
• Recent, current and projected workload of team
Knowledge and Understanding of Right of Way Procedures
• Understanding of WSDOT Right of Way Rules
• Understanding of LAG Manual and Right of Way Manual
Note: All categories will be rated on a scale of 0 to 10. These categories will be used to create a ranking of consultants. If interviews are held, the criteria for selection will be identified to those consultants involved in the interviews. In the event of tied rankings, selection shall be based at the discretion of the contracting agency.
Submittal Requirements:
Consultants that submit proposals in response to this RFQ must have the capability of providing the products and services listed under the project description of this RFQ. Walla Walla County assumes no obligation of any kind for expenses incurred by any respondent to this solicitation. All submittals become the property of Walla Walla County and will not be returned.
The RFQ submittal shall meet the following requirements, otherwise it will be deemed non-responsive and will not be eligible for further
consideration.
• Each criterion for selection must be addressed;
• The maximum number of sheets allowed per submittal will be ten (10) sheets, submitted ONLY on single sided 8.5” x 11” paper. We will allow one (1) page of the ten (10) sheets to be submitted on paper other than 8.5” x 11” size. The page count limitation applies to ALL sheets contained in the submittal. The only exceptions to the page count are the front and back cover.
• Federal Forms SF 254 and SF 255 are not required for this solicitation. If these forms are included in the submittal, they will count towards the maximum limitation of ten (10) pages.
• Three (3) originals/copies of the submittals are due no later than 3:00 P.M. August 24, 2021, to Misty Jones, Walla Walla County Department of Public Works, 990 Navion Lane, Airport, Walla Walla, WA 99362
• Late submittals, or those delivered by facsimile, electronic mail, or any other format other than bound paper copies, will be deemed non-responsive and will not be eligible for consideration.
• Refer questions pertaining to this RFQ to Misty Jones at
509-524-2710.
American with Disabilities Act (ADA) Information
The Walla Walla County Department of Public Works in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. This material can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Misty Jones at mjones@co.walla-walla.wa.us or by calling collect 509-524-2710.
Title VI Statement
The Walla Walla County Department of Public Works, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
