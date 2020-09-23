BEFORE THE WALLA WALLA COUNTY
WATER CONSERVANCY BOARD
WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON
Notice of Application to Change the Point of Withdrawal under Superseding Certificate of Ground Water Right No. 1901-A(B)
TAKE NOTICE: That on Sept. 2, 2020, Nichole Whitchurch of Lowden, Washington filed application number WALL-20-05 with the Walla Walla County Water Conservancy Board to change the point of withdrawal under Superseding Ground Water Certificate No. 1901-A(B).
That Cert. No. 1901-A(B), under priority date of November 18, 1952, authorizes withdrawal of 20 gallons per minute, 6.4 acre-feet per year, for the seasonal irrigation of 2 acres. That the authorized point of withdrawal is within the Gov’t Lot 3 of Sec. 16, T. 6 N., R. 34 E.W.M.
The applicant proposes to change the authorized point of withdrawal to a well located within the NE¼NE¼ of Sec. 16, T. 6 N., R. 34 E.W.M. (Gov’t Lot 4).
Any protests or objections to the approval of this application may be filed with the Department of Ecology and must include a detailed statement of the basis for objections; protests must be accompanied by a fifty dollar ($50) recording fee and filed with the Cashiering Section, State of Washington, Department of Ecology, PO Box 47611, Olympia, WA 98504-7611 within thirty (30) days from
Any interested party may submit comments, objections, and other information to the Water Board regarding this application. The comments and information may be submitted in writing or verbally at any public meeting of the board held to discuss or decide on the application. This application will be on the board agenda during its regular meetings to be held on the first Wednesday of each month until completion of application. Additionally, the Water Board may receive written comments or information provided within thirty (30) days from the last date of publication of this notice, said written comments or information to be provided to: Walla Walla County Water Conservancy Board, attention Alan Kottwitz, P.O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Note: This notice does not constitute notice of a meeting for the purposes of the Open Public Meetings Act, RCW 42.30. (Pub. Sept. 23 & Sept. 30)