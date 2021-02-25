Walla Walla County
Department of Public Works
Notice to Consultants
On-Call Materials Testing Services
The Walla Walla County Department of Public Works solicits interest from consultants who wish to be evaluated and considered to provide On-Call Material Testing services. Agreements will be for one (1) year in duration with the option for Walla Walla County to extend agreements for additional time if necessary.
Project Description: The projects assigned under this agreement will be standard county road and bridge projects most of which will contain state and federal funds. Testing requirements shall meet the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) standards and/or AASHTO standards for testing and certification. The Consultant is expected to be knowledgeable with and follow WSDOT and AASHTO requirements. The Consultant will be expected to provide testing services and reports for materials tested in the lab and in the field.
Evaluation and Selection: The selection of consultants for on-call services will be made from a list of qualified consultants responding to this Request For Qualifications (RFQ). All firms responding will be evaluated and ranked based on the criteria listed below. The top ranked firms may either be “short-listed” for interviews, or the consultant may be selected directly from the written submittals.
There is no minimum amount of work guaranteed. Individual tasks will be negotiated as stand-alone assignments terminating when the task budget is exhausted or the task time frame has expired.
Evaluation Criteria: Pursuant to county, state, and federal regulations, a qualifications-based selection process will be used to select a consultant. The following information and criteria will be used to evaluate and rank responses:
Qualifications and Experience of Material Testing Firm
• Qualification and experience of the team
• Availability of qualified personnel
• Quality control systems and procedures
• Testing Equipment
• Past performance records
• References
Qualifications and Experience of the Individuals assigned as County’s Main Representative (s)
• Qualifications and experience
• Demonstrated environment for good communication
• Quality control procedures
Location considerations and how it impacts maintaining
effective communication between the County and Consultant
• Location of the team and proximity of key personnel
• Approach to maintaining good communication
Scheduling
• Willingness to meet time and budget requirements
• Recent, current and projected workload of team
Note: All categories will be rated on a scale of 0 to 10. These categories will be used to create a ranking of consultants. If interviews are held, the criteria for selection will be identified to those consultants involved in the interviews. In the event of tied rankings, selection shall be based on the discretion of the contracting agency.
Submittal Requirements: Consultants that submit proposals in response to this RFQ must have the capability of providing the products and services listed under the project description of this RFQ. Walla Walla County assumes no obligation of any kind for expenses incurred by any respondent to this solicitation. All submittals become the property of Walla Walla County and will not be returned.
The RFQ submittal shall meet the following requirements, otherwise it will be deemed non-responsive and will not be eligible for further consideration.
• Each criterion for selection must be addressed;
• The maximum number of sheets allowed per submittal will be
fifteen (15) sheets, submitted ONLY on single sided 8.5” x 11” paper. We will allow one (1) page of the fifteen (15) sheets to be submitted on paper other than 8.5” x 11” size. The page count limitation applies to ALL sheets contained in the submittal. The only exceptions to the page count are the front and back cover.
• Federal Forms SF 254 and SF 255 are not required for this solicitation. If these forms are included in the submittal, they will count towards the maximum limitation of fifteen (15) pages.
• Three (3) originals/copies of the submittals are due no later than 4:00 P.M. March 16, 2021, to Misty Jones, Walla Walla County Department of Public Works, 990 Navion Lane, Airport, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
• Late submittals, or those delivered by facsimile, electronic mail,
or any other format other than bound paper copies, will be deemed non-responsive and will not be eligible for consideration.
• Refer questions pertaining to this RFQ to Misty Jones at
509-524-2710.
Title VI Statement: The Walla Walla County in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.
(Pub. Feb. 25 & Mar. 4, 2021)