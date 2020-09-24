Walla Walla County Department of Public Works
Notice to Contractors - Request for Proposals
Seven Mile Bridge
The Walla Walla County Department of Public Work is requesting proposals for complete design engineering services as part of the Seven Mile Bridge Replacement Project. The County reserves the right to extend the contract to include construction engineering services at their discretion. This project is funded by FEMA with Walla Walla County local matching funds.
General Project Description:
• The project is located on Seven Mile Rd approximately 700 feet south of Mill Creek Road.
• The existing structure was damaged during a flood event. The new structure will be constructed on approximately the same alignment
• Consultant shall produce bid ready plans and specifications by no later than December 2022.
Required Project Deliverables:
• Design Survey compatible with AutoCAD C3D 2020 or later.
• Preparation, submittal, and finalization of a geotechnical/subsurface investigation report.
• Preparation, submittal, and finalization of a hydraulic report.
• Preparation, submittal, and finalization of biological assessment and any other documentation for environmental permitting. Permitting will be coordinated by the County.
• Structural Engineering.
• Identification of existing right of way/property line boundaries and the determination of appropriate right-of-way acquisition.
• Identification of any impacted utilities.
• Submittal of 50% Conceptual design with two weeks minimum
allowed for County review.
• Submittal of 75% Design including full plan set, project specifications and construction estimate with a minimum of four weeks allowed for County review.
• Submittal of 100% Design including full plan set, project specifications and construction estimate with a minimum of four weeks allowed for County review.
• Preparation of final plan set documents and project special provisions. (County will prepare bid package and bid the project).
• Provide the County with two (2) full size (22” x 34”) sets of Plans, pdf version of plan set formatted to print reduced size (11” x 17”), Microsoft word version of project special provisions.
• Attend pre-construction meeting, weekly construction meetings and project site as needed.
Evaluation and Selection:
The selection will be made from a list of qualified consultants responding to this Request for Proposals (RFP). All firms responding will be evaluated and ranked based on the criteria listed below. The top ranked firms may either be “short-listed” for interviews, or the consultant may be selected directly from the written submittals.
The County will enter into contract negotiations with the Consultant determined to be best qualified. Work performed under the contract will be on a time and materials basis with a negotiated not to exceed amount.
Evaluation Criteria:
Pursuant to county, state, and federal regulations, a qualifications-based selection process will be used to select a consultant. The following information and criteria will be used to evaluate and rank responses:
Qualifications and Experience of Engineering Firm
• Qualification and experience in all areas of required project
deliverables
• Availability of qualified personnel
• Quality control systems and procedures
• Past performance records
• References
• Examples of similar projects completed with WSDOT/FHWA
Standards
Qualifications and Experience of the Individuals assigned as County’s Main Representative(s)
• Qualifications and experience.
• Demonstrated environment for good communication
• Quality control procedures
Location considerations and how it impacts maintaining
effective communication between the County and Consultant
• Location of the team and proximity of key personnel
• Approach to maintaining good communication
Scheduling
• Willingness and ability to meet project timeline
• Recent, current and projected workload of team
Knowledge and Understanding of Walla Walla County
• Understanding of County’s environmental process
• Understanding of County’s engineering/technical capability
• Understanding of County’s special concerns (ESA, cultural, farming practices/timelines, etc.)
Note: All categories will be rated on a scale of 0 to 10. These categories will be used to create a ranking of consultants. If interviews are held, the criteria for selection will be identified to those consultants involved in the interviews. In the event of tied rankings, selection shall be based on the discretion of the contracting agency.
Submittal Requirements:
Consultants that submit proposals in response to this RFP must have the capability of providing the products and services listed under the project description of this RFQ. Walla Walla County assumes no obligation of any kind for expenses incurred by any respondent to this solicitation. All submittals become the property of Walla Walla County and will not be returned. The RFP submittal shall meet the following requirements, otherwise it will be deemed non-responsive and will not be eligible for further consideration.
• Each criterion for selection must be addressed.
• The maximum number of sheets allowed per submittal will be twenty-five (25) sheets, submitted ONLY on single sided 8.5” x 11” paper. We will allow one (1) page of the twenty-five (25) sheets to be submitted on paper other than 8.5” x 11” size. The page count limitation applies to ALL sheets contained in the submittal. The only exceptions to the page count are the front and back cover.
• Three (3) originals/copies of the submittals are due no later than 4:00 P.M. October 15, 2020, to Misty Jones, Walla Walla County Department of Public Works, 990 Navion Lane, Walla Walla, WA 99362
• Late submittals, or those delivered by facsimile, electronic mail, or any other format other than bound paper copies, will be deemed non-responsive and will not be eligible for consideration.
• Refer questions pertaining to this RFP to Misty Jones at 509-524-2710.
Title VI Statement
The Walla Walla County in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award. (Pub. Sept. 24, 2020)