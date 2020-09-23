WALLA WALLA COUNTY WATER CONSERVANCY BOARD
PUBLIC NOTICE
Active application for water right change/transfer review for the Walla Walla County Water Conservancy Board; application by Hancock Farm Services, 301 E. Main St., Turlock, CA 95380. The applications relate to the following water right and priority date: S3-22838(A), Temporary Trust Portion, priority date of April 19, 1974, for tracking purposes, WALL-20-04. The existing right authorizes annual use for 18.48 cfs, 2,538.18 acre-ft., for Temporary Trust Program donation, zero acres, year-round annual use; and 68.46 cfs, 9,407.75 acre-ft., irrigation of 3,421 acres, year-round use (NOTE: existing allocations based on RCW 90.03.380 evaluation for partial water right Temporary Trust Program Donation). The existing point of diversion is all within NE1/4 of 19, T.9N, R.32 EWM; and the existing place of use is all within the S1/2 of Section 2 and Sections 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 15, T.8N, R.32 EWM.
The request for proposed use will include the same point of diversion (irrigation), the existing irrigation use noted above, and 310 added irrigated acres, 7.34 cfs, 1,007.5 acre-ft., all within the N1/2 and N1/2 of S1/2 of Section 11, T.8N, R.32 EWM. The Temporary Trust Program donation will be reduced to 11.14 cfs, 1,530.68 acre-ft., zero acres.
TAKE NOTICE: per WAC 173-153-080 administrative rule for public notice information, interested parties are hereby directed to request the actual application documentation, and the detailed legal descriptions therein, from the Water Board, Walla Walla County Water Conservancy Board, attention Alan Kottwitz, P.O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Under WADOE Rule WAC 173-153 and other agency regulations, any protests or objections to the approval of this application may be filed with the Department of Ecology and must include a detailed statement of the basis for objections; protests must be accompanied by a fifty dollar ($50) recording fee and filed with the Cashiering Section, State of Washington, Department of Ecology, P.O. Box 47611, Olympia, WA 98504-7611 within thirty (30) days from the date of publication.
Any interested party may submit comments, objections, and other information to the board regarding this application. The comments and information may be submitted in writing or verbally at any public meeting of the board held to discuss or decide on the application. Comments should include: name, address, and phone number of commenting party; identification of the change/transfer receiving comments; and detailed information or documentation to substantiate facts presented within the comments. All comments are noted within the Report of Examination and Record of Decision affecting the subject application. This application will be on the board agenda during its regular meetings, contact the board for meeting schedules. Written comments or information for the board may be sent to: : Walla Walla County Water Conservancy Board, attention Alan Kottwitz, P.O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Note: This notice does not constitute notice of a meeting for the purposes of the Open Public Meetings Act, RCW 42.30. (Pub. Sept. 23 & 30, 2020)