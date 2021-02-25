Walla Walla County
Department of Public Works
Notice to Consultants
On-Call Archaeological Consultant Services
The Walla Walla County Department of Public Works solicits interest from consultants who wish to be evaluated and considered to provide On-Call Archaeological Services. Agreements will be for one (1) year in duration with the option for Walla Walla County to extend agreements for additional time if necessary.
Project Description: Walla Walla County intends to set up at least one, and possibly more, On-Call negotiated hourly rate, agreements for Archaeological Consultant with firms who specialize in cultural resources surveys. The archaeological firm(s) must have a strong ability to provide complete archaeological services, have the ability to provide field exploration services through their firm or subcontractor, perform archaeological surveys for roads, bridges, walls, cuts, fills, slides, monitor sites if needed; evaluate potential constructability problems and develop contract specifications as appropriate to meet project needs. Typical projects are funded with County, State and Federal funds.
The consultant is expected to furnish all necessary field equipment, survey equipment, and other supporting equipment and consumables. The Consultant is expected to be able to plan, coordinate and complete detailed field exploration programs including performing subsurface archaeological investigations. Each task will require the preparation of a report that adheres to DAPA’s survey Inventory standards. The field investigation also consists of literature, archive and site file research to identify any known or potential cultural resources.
Evaluation Criteria: Pursuant to county, state, and federal regulations, a qualifications-based selection process will be used to select a consultant. Consultants will be evaluated and ranked based on their submittal in the following criteria areas:
1. Qualifications of prime consultant and sub consultants to include qualifications and experience of personnel to be used on this contract.
2. Ability of firm to complete work in a timely manner.
3. Reference and/or past performance for similar work by prime consultant and sub consultant.
4. Equipment and software to be used.
5. Methods, techniques, process, and data control used.
Note: All categories will be rated on a scale of 0 to 10. These categories will be used to create a ranking of consultants. If interviews are held, the criteria for selection would be identified to those consultants involved in the interviews. In the event of tied rankings, selection shall be based on the discretion of the contracting agency.
Submittal Requirements: Consultants that submit proposals in response to this RFQ must have the capability of providing the products and services listed under the project description of this RFQ. Walla Walla County assumes no obligation of any kind for expenses incurred by any respondent to this solicitation. All submittals become the property of Walla Walla County and will not be returned.
The RFQ submittal shall meet the following requirements, otherwise it will be deemed non-responsive and will not be eligible for further consideration.
• Each criterion for selection must be addressed;
• The maximum number of sheets allowed per submittal will be fifteen (15) sheets, submitted ONLY on single sided 8.5” x 11” paper. We will allow one (1) page of the fifteen (15) sheets to be submitted on paper other than 8.5” x 11” size. The page count limitation applies to ALL sheets contained in the submittal. The only exceptions to the page count are the front and back cover.
• Federal Forms SF 254 and SF 255 are not required for this solicitation. If these forms are included in the submittal, they will count towards the maximum limitation of fifteen (15) pages.
• Three (3) originals/copies of the submittals are due no later than 4:00 P.M. March 16, 2021, to Misty Jones, Walla Walla County Department of Public Works, 990 Navion Lane, Airport, Walla Walla, WA 99362
• Late submittals, or those delivered by facsimile, electronic mail, or any other format other than bound paper copies, will be deemed non-responsive and will not be eligible for consideration.
• Refer questions pertaining to this RFQ to Misty Jones at 509-524-2710.
Title VI Statement: The Walla Walla County in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.
