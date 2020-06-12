NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Staley Rear Yard Setback Variance/VAR20-001
Application type: VARIANCE
Applicant: STALEY, WILLIAM & CHERYL
277 EDITH ST, BURBANK WA, 99323
Owner: STALEY, WILLIAM & CHERYL
277 EDITH ST, BURBANK, WA 99323
Project description: Applicant requests a variance to reduce required 25-foot rear yard setback to eight (8) feet for a 48-foot by 48-foot detached accessory structure. The site is located generally at 277 EDITH ST (APN 310807560203), in the Burbank Residential zoning district.
Required Permits: None identified
Development Regulations: Walla Walla County Code 17.08.020(7),
17.44.018
Date of application: 2/10/2020
Date determined complete: 3/23/2020
Date of notice: 6/12/2020
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends June 26, 2020. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o JENNIFER BALLARD, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200
Walla Walla, WA 99362; commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact JENNIFER BALLARD, at 509-524-2636 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us. (Pub. June 12, 2020)