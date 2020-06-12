NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The application described below has been submitted to the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).

File name/Docket #: Staley Rear Yard Setback Variance/VAR20-001

Application type: VARIANCE

Applicant:    STALEY, WILLIAM & CHERYL

277 EDITH ST, BURBANK WA, 99323

Owner: STALEY, WILLIAM & CHERYL

277 EDITH ST, BURBANK, WA 99323

Project description: Applicant requests a variance to reduce required 25-foot rear yard setback to eight (8) feet for a 48-foot by 48-foot detached accessory structure. The site is located generally at 277 EDITH ST (APN 310807560203), in the Burbank Residential zoning district.

Required Permits: None identified

Development Regulations: Walla Walla County Code 17.08.020(7),

17.44.018

Date of application:    2/10/2020

Date determined complete:  3/23/2020

Date of notice:  6/12/2020

 

REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT:  The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends June 26, 2020.  The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.

To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:

Walla Walla County Community Development Department

c/o JENNIFER BALLARD,  310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200

Walla Walla, WA 99362; commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us

APPEALS:  The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.

 

FOR MORE INFORMATION:  Please contact JENNIFER BALLARD, at 509-524-2636 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us. (Pub. June 12, 2020)