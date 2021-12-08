Request for Letters of Need and/or Intent
2022
Behavioral Health Fund
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WASHINGTON
TIMELINE
Letters of Need/Intent Due: December 10, 2021 5PM
Notification of Preliminary Funding Award: December 22, 2021
Meetings will be scheduled with Successful LON/I Grantees: To be Determined
Contract Start Date: January 1, 2022
PURPOSE
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (DCH) proposes to fund programs and projects using the 0.1th% and Ad Valorem funds for Behavioral Health with additional priorities. There will be $440,000 available for the 2022 Calendar Year.
BACKGROUND
Walla Walla County Department of Community Health has utilized this funding to enhance a county-wide infrastructure for behavioral health programs and services, emphasizing expansion or new development, benefiting citizens who are impacted by mental health and/or substance use disorders. The goal is to promote resilience and recovery from mental health and/or substance use disorders, and to reduce the need to utilize costly and less-effective interventions of emergency and hospital services and the criminal justice system.
Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, with direct expertise in mental disorders, substance use disorders, treatment services, and evaluation plans, are responsible for development, implementation, oversight, evaluation, and allocation of 0.1% Treatment Sales Tax funded programs and services.
PROCEDURE and ELIGIBILITY
Organizations will submit Letter of Need Application, Strategic Plan, and Cost Benefit Analysis.
These proposals will be reviewed by the Behavioral Health Council and DCH staff to determine feasibility. Funding will be awarded via contract through the Board of County Commissioners to successful proposals according to the timeline above. Contracts will start on January 1, 2022.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
To be considered for funding, applicants and their accompanying projects must:
• Be licensed by the State of Washington for the provision of chemical dependency or mental health treatment services as required by the proposed scope of services.
• Be contracted with at least four third-party payers (insurance companies) as appropriate for the proposed scope of services, two of which must be Managed Care Organizations (Medicaid carriers). Demonstrate ability to be able to bill for appropriate billable services.
Serve individuals within the boundaries of Walla Walla County who are determined to benefit from chemical dependency or mental health prevention or treatment services.
Eligible Organizations must be:
• Nonprofit supportive service organizations
• Public and Private Schools
• Private agencies with a mission consistent with the intent of the
funding priorities.
• Demonstrable experience working with individuals with behavioral health needs, and/or their families.
FUNDING PRIORITY
Department of Community Health and the Behavioral Health Council, in partnership with the Walla Walla County Board of County Commissioners, recognize the positive impact that previously funded grantees have provided and want to work collaboratively to address the needs of the community. During this funding cycle the priorities that were identified by the Behavior Health Council were:
1. Access to Care
2. Suicide Prevention/Reduction of Harm
3. ED Diversion
4. Youth Behavioral Health
The Letter of Need/Intent application packet must be received by 5:00 p.m. on December 10, 2021 PST.
Submit application packet via email to:
contractsdch@co.walla-walla.wa.us and place “BHF LON/I” in the subject line. Application must be in PDF file format.
REVIEW
A multi-disciplinary team from the DCH and Behavioral Health Council will review the Letters of Need/Intent Application packet for basic eligibility criteria, alignment with priorities and scoring. Programs selected for ongoing funding will be notified and scheduled to meet by 5:00 pm on December 22, 2021.
COMMUNICATIONS
Please direct all communication about this LON/I to:
contractsdch@co.walla-walla.wa.us (Pub. Dec. 8, 2021)
