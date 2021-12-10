Notice of Sale - by Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
On or after December 23rd, 2021 the following items will be offered for sale to current FFL license holders, the sale will be conducted on the online auction website www.publicsurplus.com :
1. Bersa Thunder 380
2. Interarms 9mm
3. Taurus PT738 .380
4. Colt Positive Police Special .38
5. Smith Wessson airweight .38 Special
6. Smith Wessson Model 5903 9mm
7. Beretta Model 21A .22LR
8. Springfield Armory XD .45ACP
9. Thompson Center Arms 30-30 Pistol
10. Highpoint C9 9mm
11. H&R Model 929 .22
12. Smith Wesson .357 Revolver
13. Bersa Thunder .38
14. Smith Wessson M&P .45
15. Stevens Springfield Model 15 .22cal
16. Mossberg Model 500 12ga Shotgun
17. Winchester Model 94 30-30
18. Sturm Ruger .22 Rifle
19. Mossberg 12ga Shotgun
20. Stevens Model 67e 12ga Shotgun
21. Winchester 12ga Shotgun
22. Stevens 30-06 Rifle
23. Savage Center Break .20ga shotgun
24. Marlin Model 55 12ga Shotgun
25. LC Smith Double Barrel 20ga Shotgun
26. Jimenez Arms Model JA .38cal
(Pub. Dec. 10, 2021)
