Notice of Sale - by Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office

On or after December 23rd, 2021 the following items will be offered for sale to current FFL license holders, the sale will be conducted on the online auction website www.publicsurplus.com :

1. Bersa Thunder 380

2. Interarms 9mm

3. Taurus PT738 .380

4. Colt Positive Police Special .38

5. Smith Wessson airweight .38 Special

6. Smith Wessson Model 5903 9mm

7. Beretta Model 21A .22LR

8. Springfield Armory XD .45ACP

9. Thompson Center Arms 30-30 Pistol

10. Highpoint C9 9mm

11. H&R Model 929 .22

12. Smith Wesson .357 Revolver

13. Bersa Thunder .38

14. Smith Wessson M&P .45

15. Stevens Springfield Model 15 .22cal

16. Mossberg Model 500 12ga Shotgun

17. Winchester Model 94 30-30

18. Sturm Ruger .22 Rifle

19. Mossberg 12ga Shotgun

20. Stevens Model 67e 12ga Shotgun

21. Winchester 12ga Shotgun

22. Stevens 30-06 Rifle

23. Savage Center Break .20ga shotgun

24. Marlin Model 55 12ga Shotgun

25. LC Smith Double Barrel 20ga Shotgun

26. Jimenez Arms Model JA .38cal

(Pub. Dec. 10, 2021)

