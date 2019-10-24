FOR SALE: Walla Walla County Fire District #4 is accepting bids for a surplus 1975 GMC 1 ton Pick-up with a hoist dump bed. The vehicle has a bad motor and does not run. It has approximately 58,169 miles. The vehicle is being sold “as is, where is” with no guarantee or warranty as to its condition or performance. For bidding information or to inspect the vehicle, contact Chief Rocky Eastman at 509-529-1282, reastman@wwfire4.com; or at 2251 South Howard, Walla Walla WA 99362.
(Pub. Oct. 17 & 24, 2019)