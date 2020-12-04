CONSTRUCTION WITH COUNTY FORCES NOTICE
Walla Walla County Department of Public Works, in accordance with RCW 36.77.070, hereby gives notice that the following Construction with County Forces activities took place during the current calendar year.
• Mud Creek Road, CRP 17-03
Mud Creek Road between MP 0.15 - MP 0.75 the project was completed and consisted of installing an aluminum box culvert.
Walla Walla County Department of Public Works completed this project using County Forces in October 2020. The project’s true and complete cost was $296,484.83
