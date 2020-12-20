On December 14th the Walla Walla County Conservation District Board of Supervisors passed the following election resolution during the December 2020 meeting: RESOLVED that a mail-in election for an open position on the District board of Supervisors will be held on February 5th, 2021. The current elected position will expire in May 2021. Interested candidates must be registered voters who reside within the boundaries of the District, which is the unincorporated areas of the county. Candidates may be required to be landowners or operators of a farm, depending on the current composition of the District board of supervisors. The filing deadline for candidates to file their candidate required information is December 30th, 2020. Interested candidates must file their candidate required information at the following location: WWCCD, 325 N. 13th Ave, Walla Walla, WA. Eligible voters are registered voters who reside within the boundaries of the District. The last day and time that voters can request ballots from the District is by 4:00 p.m. on January 20th. Ballots can be requested from the District office by calling 509-956-3756, or by emailing info@wwccd.net, or by contacting any district staff. If a voter is returning a ballot by mail, the voter must account for the time it will take for the ballot to be returned to the district by mail. Ballots returned by mail must be post-marked no later than February 5th, 2021. Ballots returned by other means must be returned to WWCCD, 325 N. 13th Ave, Walla Walla, WA no later than 4:00 p.m. on Election Day, February 5th, 2021. The election supervisor will be Catalina Garza. A conservation district supervisor is a public official who serves without compensation and who sets policy and direction for the conservation district. The published election procedures can be viewed at the District office and are available from the Washington State Conservation Commission at http://scc.wa.gov/. Adopted at a regular board meeting of the District Board of Supervisors on December 14th, 2020. See the District website for more information: www.wwccd.net (Pub. Dec. 20 & 27, 2020)