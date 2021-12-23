On December 13th, the Walla Walla County Conservation District adopted an election resolution establishing the following: A combination mail-in and poll-site election for a board seat on the Walla Walla County Conservation District Board of Supervisors will be held on January 27, 2022 at 45 Terminal Loop, Walla Walla, Washington in the conference room during the District Annual Meeting. Polls will open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 12:00 p.m. Registered voters who reside within the Conservation District boundary are eligible to vote. Candidates must be registered voters residing in the conservation district, which is the unincorporated areas in Walla Walla County. The candidate filing deadline is December 27th, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.; candidates must file their candidate required information at the District office by this deadline. Candidates may file in person, or by mail postmarked by December 27th, or by email. Election procedures are available at the district office. Ballots are available upon request for eligible voters, but must be requested on or before 4:00 p.m. on January 6th, 2022. If a voter is returning a ballot by mail the voter must account for the time needed for the ballot to be returned to the office by mail. Ballots must be postmarked by January 27th, 2022. Ballots returned by other means must be returned to 325 N 13th Avenue, Walla Walla, by 4:00 pm January 27th. Please contact the District office at 509-956-3758 or by email at cat.garza@wwccd.net for a ballot or if you have any questions.
Aviso de Elección: La elección annual de La Junta de Supervisores del Condado Distrito de Conservación Walla Walla se va a realizar el 27 de enero en persona, desde las 8 en la mañana hasta las 12 en la tarde (45 Terminal Loop, Walla Walla en la sala de conferencias), y por correo también. Contacte Grant Traynor por correo electrónico (grant.traynor@wwccd.net) o teléfono (509-956-3767) para más detalles.
Please Note: In-person voting may be suspended by Covid restrictions.
(Pub. Dec. 23, 2021)
