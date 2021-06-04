Walla Walla City Council Public Hearing Notice Annexations File# ANX-21-0001, ANX-21-0003 and ANX-21-0004. Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Walla Walla will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering a proposed annexation of property located adjacent to Berney Drive and Pleasant Street, property adjacent to Artesia Avenue and Kenwood Street, east of Myra Road and property adjacent to 505 Hatch Street.
Said properties shall retain their existing land use designations and zoning if the annexation is approved. Properties within the annexation boundary include the following zoning designation: Neighborhood Residential. The public hearing will be held June 23, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. virtually via Zoom. Due to the continued restrictions on public meetings, the City Council meetings are held electronically. Please visit the city’s website at https://www.wallawallawa.gov/government/city-council to view and participate in the online Public Hearing. Written testimony for the public hearing may be submitted to khill@wallawallawa.gov prior to 6:30 p.m. on June 23, 2021, or mailed to Kammy Hill, City of Walla Walla, 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362. If mailing via U.S. Postal Service the written comments must be received prior to 2:00 p.m. on June 23, 2021. All interested parties are invited to participate and voice their comments on the annexation. For further information contact: City of Walla Walla Development Services at 509-524-4710. (Pub. June 4, 2021)