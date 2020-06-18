VENDORS ROSTER
Walla Walla County
Department of Public Works
Walla Walla County Department of Public Works is developing a roster of suppliers for purchasing: Office Equipment, Office Furniture, Radio’s, Equipment, Culverts and other miscellaneous items.
Questionnaires may be obtained by either contacting: Walla Walla County Department of Public Works, 990 Navion Lane, Airport, Walla Walla, Washington 99362. Hours are 7:00 am through 4:30 pm Monday through Friday. Telephone (509) 524-2710, or visiting our website at wwcountyroads.com.
An Equal Opportunity Employer and complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
(Pub. June 11 & 18, 2020)